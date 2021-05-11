Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel

ROME, MAY 11 - An Italian fishing boat based in the Sicilian port of Mazara del Vallo came under attack from a Turkish vessel in international waters some 27 miles off the Turkish coast, the owner told ANSA on Tuesday. The boat came under a barrage of rocks and other objects, said the owner, Luciano Giacalone, who went to the Italian authorities to report the attack after being in contact with the captain The incident comes after the captain of another Italian fishing boat was injured last week when the vessel came under fire from the Libyan coast guard while in the southern Mediterranean. "The European Union must tell us once and for all where we should go and fish," Giacalone said. "We are ruined". (ANSA).