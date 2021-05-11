Favourable economic outlook for coming months - ISTAT

Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel
ROME
11 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 11 - ISTAT said Tuesday that the prospects for the Italian economy were positive for the coming months. "The labour market continued to show moderate improvements in a highly uncertain framework especially concerning the phasing out timing of income support measures," the national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the economy. ."Firms expectations on labour demand improved... "The business confidence (index) showed a stronger improvement than consumers' one, remaining on the growing trend started in December 2020". ISTAT said its seasonally adjusted industrial production index decreased by 0.1% in March compared with the previous month, but was up by 37.7% with respect to March 2020. (ANSA).
