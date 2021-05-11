Martedì 11 Maggio 2021 | 16:37

ROME
Italian fishing boat attacked by Turkish vessel

ROME
Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her

ROME
Favourable economic outlook for coming months - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer: Verratti risks missing Euros

ROME
Soccer: Buffon says he's leaving Juve

ROME
Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her

ROME
Malls down shutters in protest at restrictions

ROME
Eleven probed over online attacks on Mattarella

ROME
Giro: Van der Hoorn wins 3rd stage, Ganna still pink

ROME
Pragmatic solution on vaccines-WTO head after Draghi talks

ROME
COVID: 5,080 new cases, 198 more victims

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

Scontro tra furgone e auto sulla A16 Napoli-Canosa: un morto e 2 feriti

Università di Bari, in arrivo la seconda edizione dell’European Crowdfunding Festival

Taranto, incastrato e arrestato bidello «spacciatore»

Vaccini a Potenza, le tende del Qatar semideserte: pochi in fila. Al via AstraZeneca per 50-59enni

Basilicata, in calo i numeri dell'emergenza

Attentato a un perito assicurativo: condannati due foggiani

Surbo, il Comune dichiara guerra alla Tampon tax

Cisternino, i volontari ripuliscono Caranna

Soccer: Verratti risks missing Euros

Italy playmaker to be out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

ROME, MAY 11 - Italy playmaker Marco Verratti risks missing the Euros after his club Paris Saint-Germain said Tuesday that he will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury to a ligament in his right knee. The Euros kick off on June 11. (ANSA).

