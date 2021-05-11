Soccer: Buffon says he's leaving Juve

ROME, MAY 11 - Italian goalkeeping great Gigi Buffon said Tuesday that he is leaving Juventus at the end of the season. "My future is clear. At the end of the season I will leave Juve definitively," Buffon, who turned 43 in January, told the Bein Sport, network. "Then I'll asses whether to quit or find a solution that gives me fresh stimulus. "I have given and received everything at Juve. "We have reached the end of a cycle and so it's right for me to move out of the way". (ANSA).