Man attacks ex, kills woman's son who defended her
ROME
11 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 11 - A 29-year-old man of Pakistani origin is on the run after allegedly attacking his ex-partner with a knife and then killing the woman's 20-year-old son after he tried to defend her, sources said Tuesday. The attack took place on the Sardinian town of Tortolì. The suspected killer had recently been arrested for domestic abuse and was subject to a restraining order that forbade him from being in the vicinity of his 50-year-old ex-partner. The woman is in a critical condition with stab wounds. (ANSA).
