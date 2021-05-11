Malls down shutters in protest at restrictions

ROME, MAY 11 - Stores and supermarkets at around 1,300 shopping malls downed their shutters for a few minutes on Tuesday in protest at the government's COVID-19 restrictions. Shopping centres are currently not allowed to open at weekends in order to prevent contagion being caused by big crowds of people forming at the malls. Around 30,000 stores were involved in the protest. "We are closing because we want to open," said a joint statement by a series of business associations. "Time us up. The restrictions should be revoked. "We call for this in the name of 800,000 shopping centre workers". (ANSA).