Eleven probed over online attacks on Mattarella

ROME, MAY 11 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday staged a series of operations to search the homes of 11 people who are under investigation for online attacks on President Sergio Mattarella. Properties were searched in the cities of Rome, Latina, Padua, Bologna, Trento, Perugia, Turin and Verbania. Investigators said they uncovered a strategy of online aggression targetting the head of State with social media posts and content published between April 2020 and February 2021. Office workers and professionals are among the people under investigation. Some of the suspects have links to far-right groups. (ANSA).