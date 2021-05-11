Eleven probed over online attacks on Mattarella

Malls down shutters in protest at restrictions
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 247 nuovi casi su 4mila test (5%). Altre 25 vittime, zona gialla ma intensive ancora piene
ROME
11 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 11 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday staged a series of operations to search the homes of 11 people who are under investigation for online attacks on President Sergio Mattarella. Properties were searched in the cities of Rome, Latina, Padua, Bologna, Trento, Perugia, Turin and Verbania. Investigators said they uncovered a strategy of online aggression targetting the head of State with social media posts and content published between April 2020 and February 2021. Office workers and professionals are among the people under investigation. Some of the suspects have links to far-right groups. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su