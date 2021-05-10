Pragmatic solution on vaccines-WTO head after Draghi talks

Giro: Van der Hoorn wins 3rd stage, Ganna still pink
ROME
10 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 10 - World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a press conference after seeing Premier Mario Draghi and Economy Minister Daniele Franco in Rome Monday that the WTO was working for a "pragmatic solution" on vaccinations on a global scale against COVID-19. She said "there is a more constructive tone, more willingness to sit at the negotiating table" and "especially after the meeting with producers three weeks ago I have the impression of a greater opening to sitting at the negotiating table and reach a pragmatic solution". (ANSA).
