Lunedì 10 Maggio 2021 | 19:23

ROME
Giro: Van der Hoorn wins 3rd stage, Ganna still pink

ROME
Pragmatic solution on vaccines-WTO head after Draghi talks

ROME
COVID: 5,080 new cases, 198 more victims

MASSA
Woman gets six doses of vaccine by mistake

ROME
Redistribute rescued migrants Lamorgese tells EU

BRUSSELS
More EU solidarity for Rome on migrants says Johansson

ROME
Soccer: Salernitana into Serie A with 3-0 win at Pescara

ROME
Bayer ordered to pay damages over Lipobay

ROME
Tennis: Sinner to meet Nadal in Rome 2nd round

ROME
Soccer: First woman ref takes charge of Serie B match

ROME
Soccer: Juve risk Serie A exclusion next season - FIGC

La novità
Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

Potenzala situazione
Basilicata gialla, e ora scommessa «turismo covid free»

BrindisiL'inaugurazione
Francavilla Fontana, la Basilica minore risplende dopo il restauro

LecceL'inchiesta
Corsano, incarichi e tangenti: a giudizio sette persone

BatDiversamente abili
Barletta, posto auto per disabili ... cartello fai da te

BariLa novità
Bari, riapertura di parchi, giardini pubblici e playground

TarantoPolizia
Taranto polizia

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, «Senti chi parla» l'aiuto per chi è in gravidanza

MateraVaccini
Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

La «Gazzetta» cambia sede e direttore: benvenuti nella nostra nuova «casa»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 10 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 247 nuovi casi su 4mila test (5%). Altre 25 vittime, zona gialla ma intensive ancora piene

Puglia ottiene 17 Bandiere Blu: è terza in Italia

I sontuosi gioielli di re e regine all'asta a Ginevra

ROME

COVID: 5,080 new cases, 198 more victims

Positivity rate 0.2% up from 3.7% to 3.9%

ROME, MAY 10 - There have been 5,080 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 198 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 8,292 new cases and 139 more victims Sunday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,116,287, and the death toll 123,031. The currently positive are 373,670, down 10,184 on Sunday. The recovered and discharged are 3,619,586, up 15,063 on Sunday. Some 130,000 more tests have been done, compared to 226,006 Sunday. The positivity rate is 0.2% up, from 3.7% to 3.9%. (ANSA).

