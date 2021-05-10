Woman gets six doses of vaccine by mistake
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino
Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»
MASSA
10 Maggio 2021
MASSA, MAY 10 - A 23-year-old woman got six doses of COVID vaccine by mistake on Sunday, the local health agency (ASL) at Massa in northern Tuscany said Monday. A nurse injected the whole contents of a vial into the woman instead of just the one dose, by mistake, La Nazione daily reported. The young man was in observation all night at the Massa hospital and did not show allergies or other symptoms, the ASL said. She is expected to be discharged later Monday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su