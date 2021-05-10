Woman gets six doses of vaccine by mistake

MASSA, MAY 10 - A 23-year-old woman got six doses of COVID vaccine by mistake on Sunday, the local health agency (ASL) at Massa in northern Tuscany said Monday. A nurse injected the whole contents of a vial into the woman instead of just the one dose, by mistake, La Nazione daily reported. The young man was in observation all night at the Massa hospital and did not show allergies or other symptoms, the ASL said. She is expected to be discharged later Monday. (ANSA).