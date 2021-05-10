More EU solidarity for Rome on migrants says Johansson

BRUSSELS, MAY 10 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said after talking to Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese Monday that "faced with this huge amount of (migrants) arriving in very little time we need solidarity towards Italy and I urge other member States to support resettlements". She said "I know it is harder to manage migrant flows during the pandemic but it is possible to do so and it is time to show solidarity to Italy". (ANSA).