More EU solidarity for Rome on migrants says Johansson

Woman gets six doses of vaccine by mistake
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino
Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»
BRUSSELS
10 Maggio 2021
BRUSSELS, MAY 10 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said after talking to Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese Monday that "faced with this huge amount of (migrants) arriving in very little time we need solidarity towards Italy and I urge other member States to support resettlements". She said "I know it is harder to manage migrant flows during the pandemic but it is possible to do so and it is time to show solidarity to Italy". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su