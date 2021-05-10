Redistribute rescued migrants Lamorgese tells EU

ROME, MAY 10 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Monday had a phone call with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson after the waves of rescued migrants that have come to Italy's shores in the last few days, sources said. Lamorgese explained that Italy's immediate goal, pending the definition of the Immigration and Asylum Pact, is to activate a temporary mechanism of solidarity by the summer among European States willing to resettle persons rescued at sea. Johansson thanked Italy for its work in managing migrant flows and recognized that Europe must show signs of solidarity, the sources said. (ANSA).