MASSA
Woman gets six doses of vaccine by mistake

ROME
Redistribute rescued migrants Lamorgese tells EU

BRUSSELS
More EU solidarity for Rome on migrants says Johansson

ROME
Soccer: Salernitana into Serie A with 3-0 win at Pescara

ROME
Bayer ordered to pay damages over Lipobay

ROME
Tennis: Sinner to meet Nadal in Rome 2nd round

ROME
Soccer: First woman ref takes charge of Serie B match

ROME
Soccer: Juve risk Serie A exclusion next season - FIGC

TURIN
Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources

ROME
Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

ROME
Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di Maio

Bari, il difensore Alessandro Minelli fermo per tre mesi

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, Stellantis condizioni lavorative peggiorative

LecceL'inchiesta
Corsano, incarichi e tangenti: a giudizio sette persone

BatDiversamente abili
Barletta, posto auto per disabili ... cartello fai da te

BariLa novità
Bari, riapertura di parchi, giardini pubblici e playground

TarantoPolizia
Taranto polizia

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, «Senti chi parla» l'aiuto per chi è in gravidanza

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, cancellato il tratturo di accesso alla spiaggia, a Monticelli consorziati sul piede di guerra

MateraVaccini
Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

La «Gazzetta» cambia sede e direttore: benvenuti nella nostra nuova «casa»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino

I sontuosi gioielli di re e regine all'asta a Ginevra

Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 10 maggio

ROME

Automatic mechanism for the summer, min tells Johansson

ROME, MAY 10 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Monday had a phone call with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson after the waves of rescued migrants that have come to Italy's shores in the last few days, sources said. Lamorgese explained that Italy's immediate goal, pending the definition of the Immigration and Asylum Pact, is to activate a temporary mechanism of solidarity by the summer among European States willing to resettle persons rescued at sea. Johansson thanked Italy for its work in managing migrant flows and recognized that Europe must show signs of solidarity, the sources said. (ANSA).

