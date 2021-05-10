Soccer: Salernitana into Serie A with 3-0 win at Pescara

ROME, MAY 10 - Salernitana were promoted into Serie A with a 3-0 win at Pescara on Monday. The Campanian 'Granata' were last in the top flight in 1998-'99. They gained mathematical certainty of going up after Monza lost against Brescia. Empoli are already up as Serie B champions. Monza, Lecce, Venezia and Cittadella will now play off for the last promotion spot. (ANSA).