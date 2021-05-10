Bayer ordered to pay damages over Lipobay

ROME, MAY 10 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation ordered pharmaceuticals giant Bayer to pay damages to a Venetian doctor who had health problems after taking anti-cholesterol medicine Lipobay. The doctor developed muscle and respiratory problems that led to spells in hospital after he started taking Lipobay.in 1999. The top court described the medicine as "harmful and defective" and dismissed Bayer's assertion that the product-information leaflet gave sufficient warning about the drug's possible side effects. Bayer withdrew Lipobay.from the market in 2001. The amount of the damages was not given. (ANSA).