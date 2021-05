Tennis: Sinner to meet Nadal in Rome 2nd round

ROME, MAY 10 - Italy's Jannik Sinner will face Rafa Nadal in the second round of the Italian Tennis Open after beating France's Hugo Humbert 6-2 6-4 Monday. Nadal has won the Italian Open a record nine times. Fabio Fognini lost 6-3 6-4 to Japan's Kei Nishikori earlier Monday. Sinner, 19, has won two ATP finals and has been ranked as high as 18 in the world. (ANSA).