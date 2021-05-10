Soccer: First woman ref takes charge of Serie B match

ROME, MAY 10 - The first woman referee in the history of Serie B, Maria Marotta, took charge of the final-day game between Reggina and Frosinone in Reggio Calabria on Monday. Marotta, 37, from Sapri south of Naples, booked her first Serie B player, Frosinone's Marco Carraro, 17 minutes into the match. The head of Italian referees' association AIA, Alfredo Trentalange, said at the weekend: "Maria Marotta is very excited and also surprised by this debut, to which she arrives with merit and with all the tools to do well. "For me and the association it is a moment of great satisfaction, the fruit of an important work of growth that is being carried out at all levels". The Italian soccer federation FIGC said "good luck Maria!" France's Stephanie Frappart became the first women to officiate at a major men's European match in 2019 when she refereed the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea. (ANSA).