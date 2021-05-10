Lunedì 10 Maggio 2021 | 16:20

ROME
Bayer ordered to pay damages over Lipobay

ROME
Tennis: Sinner to meet Nadal in Rome 2nd round

ROME
Soccer: First woman ref takes charge of Serie B match

ROME
Soccer: Juve risk Serie A exclusion next season - FIGC

TURIN
Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources

ROME
Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

ROME
Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di Maio

ROME
2 youths arrested for beating man near Latina

VENEZIA
1 dies, 1 seriously hurt as parachutes get twisted

SALERNO
Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game

SALERNO

BariLa novità
Bari, riapertura di parchi, giardini pubblici e playground

TarantoPolizia
Taranto polizia

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, «Senti chi parla» l'aiuto per chi è in gravidanza

BatL'iniziativa
Andria, riparte «Nello» il pulmino dei diritti dello Spi Cgil

LecceUniversità del Salento
Lecce, variazione di bilancio di 83 milioni per corso di laurea in medicina

PotenzaL'operazione
Melfi, latitante catturato dai Carabinieri nel centro storico

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, cancellato il tratturo di accesso alla spiaggia, a Monticelli consorziati sul piede di guerra

MateraVaccini
Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

La «Gazzetta» cambia sede e direttore: benvenuti nella nostra nuova «casa»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino

I sontuosi gioielli di re e regine all'asta a Ginevra

Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»

Puglia ottiene 17 Bandiere Blu: è terza in Italia

Soccer: Juve risk Serie A exclusion next season - FIGC

Gravina says Turin giants must abandon Super League project

ROME, MAY 10 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina said Monday that Juventus will be excluded from next season's Serie A championship unless the Turin giants abandon the European Super League project. While nine of the 12 clubs that tried to form the breakaway competition, including AC Milan and Inter, have made peace with UEFA after abandoning the project, Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid have said they are still committed to it. UEFA is reportedly considering banning these three teams from European competition next season. "If Juventus don't respect the rules, they will be out for us as well," Gravina told reporters on the fringes of an event in Naples. "They will be excluded form Serie A at the time of the registration for next season if they have not withdrawn from the Super League". (ANSA).

