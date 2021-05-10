Soccer: Juve risk Serie A exclusion next season - FIGC

ROME, MAY 10 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina said Monday that Juventus will be excluded from next season's Serie A championship unless the Turin giants abandon the European Super League project. While nine of the 12 clubs that tried to form the breakaway competition, including AC Milan and Inter, have made peace with UEFA after abandoning the project, Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid have said they are still committed to it. UEFA is reportedly considering banning these three teams from European competition next season. "If Juventus don't respect the rules, they will be out for us as well," Gravina told reporters on the fringes of an event in Naples. "They will be excluded form Serie A at the time of the registration for next season if they have not withdrawn from the Super League". (ANSA).