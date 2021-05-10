Lunedì 10 Maggio 2021 | 14:49

TURIN

Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources

Despite threat to Champions League place after loss to Milan

Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources

TURIN, MAY 10 - Andrea Pirlo's job is not in danger despite the looming possibility that the Bianconeri may not qualify for next year's Champions League, sources close to the club said Monday. There is not going to be a change on the Juve bench and former Italy, Juve and Milan midfielder Pirlo will keep his job, they said. The sources denied that Juventus was holding a summit on the coach's job. Juventus are in danger of not qualifying for next season's Champions League after a 3-0 drubbing at home against AC Milan saw them drop out of the top four. Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori were on target for Milan, who are level on points with second-placed Atalanta. Juve are fifth with 69 points with three games to go, one point behind Napoli, who thrashed Spezia 4-1 away. Juve reportedly risk being excluded from European competition for a year anyway after failing to make peace with UEFA after being part of the unsuccessful attempt to form a breakaway European Super League. Pirlo, 41, who won the World Cup in 2006, has made his coaching debut with Juve this seasion. (ANSA).

