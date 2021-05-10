Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

ROME, MAY 10 - Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri said Monday that it should be possible to remove the obligation for people to wear facemasks outdoors once 30 million people, approximately half of the Italian population, are vaccinated for COVID-19. "I agree with the hypothesis (of removing the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors) when 30 million people are vaccinated with at least one dose of a vaccine," Sileri said. "I think it is sensible to put the facemask in your pocket in the open air where there are no crowds of people and to put it back on your face when there are gatherings and a risk". He added that he as in favour of allowing Italy's shopping malls to reopen at weekends. "Having protected the most vulnerable parts of the population with vaccinations, it is clear that the shopping centres should resume activity, with rules that must be respected," he said. (ANSA).