Lunedì 10 Maggio 2021 | 14:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources

Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources

 
ROME
Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

 
ROME
Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di Maio

Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di Maio

 
ROME
2 youths arrested for beating man near Latina

2 youths arrested for beating man near Latina

 
VENEZIA
1 dies, 1 seriously hurt as parachutes get twisted

1 dies, 1 seriously hurt as parachutes get twisted

 
SALERNO
Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game

Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game

 
SALERNO

Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game

 
ROME
Blue Flag resorts up from 195 to 201

Blue Flag resorts up from 195 to 201

 
ROME
COVID-19 ICU occupation rate down to 24% - AGENAS

COVID-19 ICU occupation rate down to 24% - AGENAS

 
GENOA
3 cited for attacking migrant in Ventimiglia

3 cited for attacking migrant in Ventimiglia

 
ROME
Teacher gets suspended one-year term over child's death

Teacher gets suspended one-year term over child's death

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Rinviata Bari-Foggia

Rinviata Bari-Foggia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatPianeta carcere
Trani, in fiamme auto vice comandante polizia penitenziaria

Trani, in fiamme auto vice comandante polizia penitenziaria

 
LecceUniversità del Salento
Lecce, variazione di bilancio di 83 milioni per corso di laurea in medicina

Lecce, variazione di bilancio di 83 milioni per corso di laurea in medicina

 
BariLa novità
Policlinico Bari, donna visita marito in reparto Covid: «Emozione grandissima»

Policlinico Bari, donna visita marito in reparto Covid: «Emozione grandissima»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, costringono anziano a consegnare chiavi dell'auto

Foggia, costringono anziano a consegnare chiavi dell'auto

 
PotenzaL'operazione
Melfi, latitante catturato dai Carabinieri nel centro storico

Melfi, latitante catturato dai Carabinieri nel centro storico

 
TarantoIl futuro della città
Troppi morti a Taranto, Melucci scrive al governo

Troppi morti a Taranto, Melucci scrive al governo

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, cancellato il tratturo di accesso alla spiaggia, a Monticelli consorziati sul piede di guerra

Ostuni, cancellato il tratturo di accesso alla spiaggia, a Monticelli consorziati sul piede di guerra

 
MateraVaccini
Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

 

i più letti

La «Gazzetta» cambia sede e direttore: benvenuti nella nostra nuova «casa»

La «Gazzetta» cambia sede e direttore: benvenuti nella nostra nuova «casa»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino

I sontuosi gioielli di re e regine all'asta a Ginevra

I sontuosi gioielli di re e regine all'asta a Ginevra

Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»

Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»

Ferito a Monte Sant'Angelo il fratello del boss Ricucci

Ferito a Monte Sant'Angelo il fratello del boss Ricucci

ROME

Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

Shopping centres should be allowed to open at weekends-undersec

Facemasks can go when 30 mn vaccinated - Sileri

ROME, MAY 10 - Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri said Monday that it should be possible to remove the obligation for people to wear facemasks outdoors once 30 million people, approximately half of the Italian population, are vaccinated for COVID-19. "I agree with the hypothesis (of removing the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors) when 30 million people are vaccinated with at least one dose of a vaccine," Sileri said. "I think it is sensible to put the facemask in your pocket in the open air where there are no crowds of people and to put it back on your face when there are gatherings and a risk". He added that he as in favour of allowing Italy's shopping malls to reopen at weekends. "Having protected the most vulnerable parts of the population with vaccinations, it is clear that the shopping centres should resume activity, with rules that must be respected," he said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it