Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di Maio

Soccer: Pirlo in no danger say Juve sources
ROME
10 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 10 - The European Union should do more to help the western Balkans by sending COVID vaccines, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his EU counterparts on Monday. "The EU's credibility is at stake in the western Balkans," he said in a video call. "After the excellent response given in the first phase of the pandemic, the difficulties in helping the region by sending vaccines are generating a feeling of disappointment towards the European Union. "Let's look to today's discussion as an opportunity to send a strong message on our commitment towards the region". (ANSA).
