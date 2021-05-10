1 dies, 1 seriously hurt as parachutes get twisted

VENEZIA, MAY 10 - A 38-year-old Italian parachuting instructor died and a 25-year-old American soldier was seriously hurt after an accident in which their parachutes became twisted a few metres from the ground at Thiene airport near Vicenza on Sunday. The victim was named as Emiliano Basile, originally from Argentina and resident at Schio near Vicenza. The injured soldier was named as Aaron Waller, who is posted to the Ederle barracks at the US air base in Vicenza. The accident happened about 20-30 metres from the ground when Waller's parachute veered into Basile's and the two got entangled, plunging the pair to the ground. The soldier suffered multiple injuries and compound fractures and was rushed to hospital in serious condition. (ANSA).