Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino
Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»
SALERNO
10 Maggio 2021
SALERNO, MAY 10 - The daughter of Serie B side Pescara's coach was attacked in Salerno at the weekend ahead of Monday afternoon's match between the Abruzzo outfit and the Salernitana team which is eyeing a return to Serie A after 23 years. Gianluca Grassadonia's daughter, 18, was punched and kicked by two Salernitana fans with ski masks on who said her father, a Salerno native, "won't be able to come home unless he loses", police said. She did not suffer injuries in the attack. Grassadonia, whose family still lives in the town near Naples, said he "refused to be intimidated" and that Pescara would play their "normal" game against Salernitana. Pescara-Salernitana kicks off at 14:00 local. Security has been raised around the stadium in Pescara after the incident. Pescara may not have a press conference by the coach after the match, sources said. The attack was described by the coach's wife, Annabella Castagna, on social media. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su