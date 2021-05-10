Lunedì 10 Maggio 2021 | 13:18

Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game

 
SALERNO

 
SALERNO

Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game

'Your dad won't be able to come home if he wins' say youths

SALERNO, MAY 10 - The daughter of Serie B side Pescara's coach was attacked in Pescara at the weekend ahead of Monday afternoon's match between the Abruzzo outfit and the Salernitana team which is eyeing a return to Serie A after 23 years. Gianluca Grassadonia's daughter, 18, was punched and kicked by two Salernitana fans with ski masks on who said her father, a Salerno native, "won't be able to come home unless he loses", police said. She did not suffer injuries in the attack. Grassadonia said he "refused to be intimidated" and that Pescara would play their "normal" game against Salernitana. Pescara-Salernitana kicks off at 14:00 local. Security has been raised around the stadium in Pescara after the incident. Pescara may not have a press conference by the coach after the match, sources said. (ANSA).

