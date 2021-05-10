Blue Flag resorts up from 195 to 201

ROME, MAY 10 - The number of Italian seaside and lakeside resorts awarded the prestigious Blue Flag designation has risen from 195 last year to 201 this year, the international Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) said Monday. The number of Blue Flag tourist ports has also risen, from 75 to 81. Liguria came top again with 32 resorts, while Campania rose to second spot with 19 Flags, leapfrogging Tuscany which fell three to 17 awards and is now level with Puglia, also third on 17. FEE Italia President Claudio Mazza said the Blue-Flag resorts could be "an engine powering the recovery of Italy's tourism sector" after the COVID pandemic. He said the organisation vowed to help local authorities reopen in safety this summer. (ANSA).