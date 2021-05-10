3 cited for attacking migrant in Ventimiglia

GENOA, MAY 10 - Three people were cited Monday on suspicion of attacking a drunk African migrant with an iron pipe and a stick in Ventimiglia close to Italy's border with France on Sunday afternoon, local sources said Monday. The three were cited for grievous bodily harm using blunt objects, police said. They are all resident in Ventimiglia, police said. One of them has a criminal record. Police are weighing the position of a fourth person who appears in the video at the end of the attack, judicial sources said. The migrant, who has not been named, was allegedly attacked outside a supermarket after he argued with a couple inside it. The man, who was drunk, allegedly started bothering the couple with pleas for money and a row ensued. (ANSA).