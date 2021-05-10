3 cited for attacking migrant in Ventimiglia

Soccer:Pescara coach's daughter attacked before Salerno game
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 646 casi su 8mila test (7,4%). Altre 25 vittime Il 96% degli over 90 ha ricevuto prima dose vaccino
Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»
GENOA
10 Maggio 2021
GENOA, MAY 10 - Three people were cited Monday on suspicion of attacking a drunk African migrant with an iron pipe and a stick in Ventimiglia close to Italy's border with France on Sunday afternoon, local sources said Monday. The three were cited for grievous bodily harm using blunt objects, police said. They are all resident in Ventimiglia, police said. One of them has a criminal record. Police are weighing the position of a fourth person who appears in the video at the end of the attack, judicial sources said. The migrant, who has not been named, was allegedly attacked outside a supermarket after he argued with a couple inside it. The man, who was drunk, allegedly started bothering the couple with pleas for money and a row ensued. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su