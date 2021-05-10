COVID-19 ICU occupation rate down to 24% - AGENAS

ROME, MAY 10 - The pressure COVID-19 is exerting on Italy's healthy system is continuing to ease, with the proportion of the nation's intensive-care places occupied by coronavirus patients down to 24% on May 9, six points below the critical threshold of 30%, the national agency for regional health services, AGENAS, said on Monday. It said only three regions, Lombardy, Tuscany and Puglia, were still above the 30% threshold. Two weeks ago the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients was 30% at the national level and seven regions were above the critical threshold. (ANSA).