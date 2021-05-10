Teacher gets suspended one-year term over child's death

ROME, MAY 10 - A 43-year-old teacher was given a suspended one-year jail term at the end of a fast-track trial on Monday for culpable homicide in relation to the case of a five-year-old boy who fell to his death down a stairwell at Milan's Pirelli school in October 2019. The court also accepted a plea bargain of a two-year term for a female janitor, who failed to do her job of monitoring the area where the fatal accident occurred after the child asked to leave class to go to the toilet. Another teacher, who opted for an ordinary process rather than a fast-track one, was sent to trial over the death. Both teachers had allowed the child to leave class. (ANSA).