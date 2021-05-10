Govt to schedule more restriction-easing this week

ROME, MAY 10 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini has said the government will set a road map this week for activities that have not yet benefited from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. These include gyms, indoor swimming pools and the wedding sector, all of which are currently barred from operating. "Many future brides and grooms and wedding-sector operators have written to me and I reassure them that the government is working on it," Gelmini told RAI television. "We will soon give a date on the basis of the contagion rate because weddings must be planned in advance. "The same is true to sport. "This week the 'cabina di regia' taskforce and the CTS expert panel will meet to give dates to these sectors". (ANSA).