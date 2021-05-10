COVID: All of Italy 'yellow zone' except for three regions

ROME, MAY 10 - All of Italy is a moderate-risk yellow zone, except for Sicily, Sardinia and Valle D'Aosta, as of Monday after the government revised the way regions are classed in Italy's tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions on the basis of improved contagion data. Furthermore, Italy no longer has any high-risk red zones, where movements are limited and all non-essential shops must close, after Valle D'Aosta was bumped down to orange, joining Sicily and Sardinia in this tier. In yellow zones, the coronavirus restrictions are far less stringent. All shops can open, for example, and bars and restaurants can serve people at outdoor tables. In orange zones non-essential shops can do business but bars and restaurants can only do take-aways and home deliveries and cinemas and theatres have to stay shut. The health ministry said Sunday that Italy had registered 139 COVID-19-linked deaths in the previous 24 hours, the lowest daily figure since October 25. (ANSA).