Soccer: Juve out of top four after Milan drubbing

ROME, MAY 10 - Juventus are in danger of not qualifying for next season's Champions League after a 3-0 drubbing at home against AC Milan saw them drop out of the top four. Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori were on target for Milan, who are level on points with second-placed Atalanta. Juve are fifth with 69 points with three games to go, one point behind Napoli, who thrashed Spezia 4-1 away. Juve reportedly risk being excluded form European competition for a year anyway after failing to make peace with UEFA after being part of the unsuccessful attempt to form a breakaway European Super League. Inter, meanwhile, celebrated winning he Serie A title by thrashing Sampdoria 5-1at the San Siro. Antonio Conte's side had clinched the scudetto the previous week, ending Juve's nine-year dominance of Serie A. (ANSA).