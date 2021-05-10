Lampedusa migrant centre overwhelmed by wave of arrivals

ROME, MAY 10 - The migrant hotspot on Lampedusa.was overwhelmed on Monday after the arrival of 20 boats carrying a total of 2,128 people to the Italian island in 24 hours. Four of those boats, carrying 635 asylum seekers, arrived overnight. A port authority vessel assisted a fishing boat in difficulty with 352 people of various nationalities on board some nine miles from the coast shortly before midnight. Another vessel took on 87 people from a boat that was abandoned 15 miles from the shore. At 3:20 101 migrants, including 10 women and three children, landed after being rescued 12 miles form the coast.. Then another 95 asylum seekers, including three women and five children, arrived. (ANSA).