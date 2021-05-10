Lunedì 10 Maggio 2021 | 11:46

ROME
Govt to schedule more restriction-easing this week

ROME
Soccer: Juve out of top four after Milan drubbing

ROME
COVID: All of Italy 'yellow zone' except for three regions

ROME
Lampedusa migrant centre overwhelmed by wave of arrivals

ROME
Herculaneum dig sees Pliny's officer who died trying to help

ROME
COVID: 10,554 new cases, 207 more victims

OPORTO
Too much inequality, no one shd be left behind - Draghi

Dante 700: 'Art in exile' exhibit opens in Ravenna

ROME
2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

PERUGIA
Prisoner escapes from Perugia jail

TURIN
Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Play-off serie B: l'esordio del Bari al San Nicola contro il Foggia

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaEstate 2021
Turismo Covid-free: la Basilicata c'è

BariLa foto
Bari, tornano le panchine sul Lungomare. Decaro: «Non buttiamo via gli sforzi fatti»

LecceNel basso Salento
Gagliano del Capo, il Coronavirus si porta via padre e figlia

FoggiaTragedia
Foggia, furgone si ribalta in via Cerignola: morto il conducente

TarantoIl futuro della città
Troppi morti a Taranto, Melucci scrive al governo

BatFesta dell'Europa
«L'Erasmus? Un sogno da vivere», la storia di uno studente di Barletta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, cancellato il tratturo di accesso alla spiaggia, a Monticelli consorziati sul piede di guerra

MateraVaccini
Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

ROME

Lampedusa migrant centre overwhelmed by wave of arrivals

Over 2,000 asylum seekers landed in 24 hours

ROME, MAY 10 - The migrant hotspot on Lampedusa.was overwhelmed on Monday after the arrival of 20 boats carrying a total of 2,128 people to the Italian island in 24 hours. Four of those boats, carrying 635 asylum seekers, arrived overnight. A port authority vessel assisted a fishing boat in difficulty with 352 people of various nationalities on board some nine miles from the coast shortly before midnight. Another vessel took on 87 people from a boat that was abandoned 15 miles from the shore. At 3:20 101 migrants, including 10 women and three children, landed after being rescued 12 miles form the coast.. Then another 95 asylum seekers, including three women and five children, arrived. (ANSA).

