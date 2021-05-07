Too much inequality, no one shd be left behind - Draghi

OPORTO, MAY 7 - Premier Mario Draghi tiold the EU's Porto Social Summit Friday "for a long time the EU took pride in its social model. The European dream is to ensure that no one is left behind. But, even before the pandemic, our socities and our labour markets were fragmented, Generational inequalities, gender inequalities and regional inequalities. That is not how Italy should be, nor how Europe should be". Draghi added that the labour market was unfair and crimped growth and that the SURE programme should become structural. He also said "we should not reduce budget stimulus too early". (ANSA).