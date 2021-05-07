Venerdì 07 Maggio 2021 | 19:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 10,554 new cases, 207 more victims

COVID: 10,554 new cases, 207 more victims

 
OPORTO
Too much inequality, no one shd be left behind - Draghi

Too much inequality, no one shd be left behind - Draghi

 
Dante 700: 'Art in exile' exhibit opens in Ravenna

Dante 700: 'Art in exile' exhibit opens in Ravenna

 
ROME
2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

 
PERUGIA
Prisoner escapes from Perugia jail

Prisoner escapes from Perugia jail

 
TURIN
Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin

Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin

 
PARMA
Worker crushed to death by feed container near Parma

Worker crushed to death by feed container near Parma

 
ROME
Rome mural shows Mourinho 'The Special One' riding Vespa

Rome mural shows Mourinho 'The Special One' riding Vespa

 
ROME
CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

 
ROME
Regions improving, none at high COVID risk

Regions improving, none at high COVID risk

 
ROME
Curfew could be changed on May 16 says Di Maio

Curfew could be changed on May 16 says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
De Laurentiis punta tutto sul Bari: "Inizia una guerra, voglio uomini veri"

De Laurentiis punta tutto sul Bari: "Inizia una guerra, voglio uomini veri"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLa svolta
Barletta, pedone travolto e uccisoci sono tre indagati

Barletta, pedone travolto e ucciso
ci sono tre indagati

 
MateraLa sorpresa
Matera, nei Sassi scoperto edificio sacro

Matera, nei Sassi scoperto edificio sacro

 
BariIl fenomeno
Furto di rame, in tilt la tratta Fse tra Bari e Putignano

Furto di rame, in tilt la tratta Fse tra Bari e Putignano

 
Brindisiguardia di finanza
Brindisi, maxisequestro di droga dall'Albania

Brindisi, maxisequestro di droga dall'Albania

 
LecceL'appuntamento
Lecce, al Museo Castromediano si conclude la mostra su Paolo Gioli

Lecce, al Museo Castromediano si conclude la mostra su Paolo Gioli

 
PotenzaSanità
Rionero in Vulture, al Crob concluso complesso intervento rimozione carcinoma al colon

Rionero in Vulture, al Crob concluso complesso intervento rimozione carcinoma al colon

 
Foggianel foggiano
Monte S.Angelo, chi ha soccorso fratello boss Ricucci, ferito a colpi di pistola? Ricerche in corso

Monte S.Angelo, chi ha soccorso fratello boss Ricucci, ferito a colpi di pistola? Ricerche in corso

 
TarantoL'aggressione
Grottaglie, aggrediscono un conoscente: denunciati dalla Polizia di Stato

Grottaglie, sigarette spente sul collo di un conoscente: denunciati

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata da lunedì tornano in zona gialla

Coronavirus, ufficiale: Puglia e Basilicata da lunedì in zona gialla

Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test (7,3%). Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test.  Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi Imminenti le vaccinazioni under 60 

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri 

Caparezza, esce il nuovo album Exuvia: «Faccio pace con il passato»

Caparezza, esce il nuovo album Exuvia: «Faccio pace con il passato»

OPORTO

Too much inequality, no one shd be left behind - Draghi

Unfair labour market crimps growth says Italy PM

Too much inequality, no one shd be left behind - Draghi

OPORTO, MAY 7 - Premier Mario Draghi tiold the EU's Porto Social Summit Friday "for a long time the EU took pride in its social model. The European dream is to ensure that no one is left behind. But, even before the pandemic, our socities and our labour markets were fragmented, Generational inequalities, gender inequalities and regional inequalities. That is not how Italy should be, nor how Europe should be". Draghi added that the labour market was unfair and crimped growth and that the SURE programme should become structural. He also said "we should not reduce budget stimulus too early". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it