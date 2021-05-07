Dante 700: 'Art in exile' exhibit opens in Ravenna

(ANSAmed) - BOLOGNA, MAY 7 - An exhibit on Dante opens on Saturday through July 4 at the ancient church of San Romualdo in Ravenna. 'Dante. Gli occhi e la mente. Le Arti al tempo dell'esilio' (Dante- The eyes and the mind. Arts in the time of exile) is curated by Massimo Medica, the director of the Musei Civici d'Arte Antica in Bologna. The show is organized on the 700th anniversary of the poet's death. Organized by the Mar-Museo d'Arte of the city of Ravenna and promoted by the culture councilor of the Emilia-Romagna city, the show focuses on the most significant artworks for the poet's Divine Comedy. The exhibit takes the visitor through Dante's exile, which began in 1302 when he left his native city, Florence, crossing Italy through Rome, Arezzo, Verona, Padova, Bologna, Lucca, Pisa. His journey ended in Ravenna in 1321, where he is buried. The artworks on display in Ravenna come from prestigious Italian and international museums and include some of the best Italian artists known to Dante such as Cimabue, Giotto, Arnolfo di Cambio, Nicola and Giovanni Pisano, Giuliano da Rimini. (ANSAmed).