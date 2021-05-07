COVID: 10,554 new cases, 207 more victims

ROME, MAY 7 - There have been 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the past 24 hours, and 207 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 11,807 new cases and 258 more victims Thursday. Some 328,612 more tests have been done, compared with 324,640 Thursday. The positivity rate has fallen by 0.4% from 3.6% to 3.2%. Intensive care cases are down 55, and hospital admissions down 536. The currently positive dipped below 400,000, to 397,564 (-5,238 on Thursday). The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are 3,572,713 (+15,580). There are 378,980 people in domestic isolation (-4,647). The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,092,747, and the death toll 122,470. (ANSA).