Venerdì 07 Maggio 2021 | 17:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

 
PERUGIA
Prisoner escapes from Perugia jail

Prisoner escapes from Perugia jail

 
TURIN
Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin

Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin

 
PARMA
Worker crushed to death by feed container near Parma

Worker crushed to death by feed container near Parma

 
ROME
Rome mural shows Mourinho 'The Special One' riding Vespa

Rome mural shows Mourinho 'The Special One' riding Vespa

 
ROME
CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

 
ROME
Regions improving, none at high COVID risk

Regions improving, none at high COVID risk

 
ROME
Curfew could be changed on May 16 says Di Maio

Curfew could be changed on May 16 says Di Maio

 
ROME
Vibo Valentia named Italian Book Capital 2021

Vibo Valentia named Italian Book Capital 2021

 
ROME
96,000 mums with small kids lost jobs in pandemic - STC

96,000 mums with small kids lost jobs in pandemic - STC

 
SASSARI
Farmer shot in face and dies near Sassari

Farmer shot in face and dies near Sassari

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
De Laurentiis punta tutto sul Bari: "Inizia una guerra, voglio uomini veri"

De Laurentiis punta tutto sul Bari: "Inizia una guerra, voglio uomini veri"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'evento
Bari, tutti di corsa «per chi non può»

Bari, tutti di corsa «per chi non può»

 
BatIncivili sempre all'opera
Barletta, il lancio del sacchetto è lo sport preferito

Barletta, il lancio del sacchetto è lo sport preferito

 
LecceL'inchiesta
Poliambulatorio, a Martano lavori certificati e mai eseguiti: gli arresti

Poliambulatorio, a Martano lavori certificati e mai eseguiti: gli arresti

 
PotenzaSanità
Rionero in Vulture, al Crob concluso complesso intervento rimozione carcinoma al colon

Rionero in Vulture, al Crob concluso complesso intervento rimozione carcinoma al colon

 
MateraTragedia sul lavoro
Schiacciato da contenitore mangimi: operaio di Montalbano Jonico muore a Parma

Schiacciato da contenitore con 14 quintali di mangimi: operaio di Montalbano Jonico muore a Parma

 
Foggianel foggiano
Monte S.Angelo, chi ha soccorso fratello boss Ricucci, ferito a colpi di pistola? Ricerche in corso

Monte S.Angelo, chi ha soccorso fratello boss Ricucci, ferito a colpi di pistola? Ricerche in corso

 
BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, busta con proiettili e minacce a capo Urbanistica

Brindisi, busta con proiettili e minacce a capo Urbanistica

 
TarantoL'aggressione
Grottaglie, aggrediscono un conoscente: denunciati dalla Polizia di Stato

Grottaglie, sigarette spente sul collo di un conoscente: denunciati

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test (7,3%). Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test.  Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi Imminenti le vaccinazioni under 60 

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata da lunedì tornano in zona gialla

Coronavirus, ufficiale: Puglia e Basilicata da lunedì in zona gialla

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri 

Caparezza, esce il nuovo album Exuvia: «Faccio pace con il passato»

Caparezza, esce il nuovo album Exuvia: «Faccio pace con il passato»

ROME

2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

Found guilty of manslaughter

2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

ROME, MAY 7 - Two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 13 years each in prison Friday for beating young Roman draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in a way that contributed to his death in custody after being picked up for a minor drugs offence in October 2009. The two officers, Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D'Alessandro, were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it