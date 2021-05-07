2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test. Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi Imminenti le vaccinazioni under 60
Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri
ROME
07 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 7 - Two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 13 years each in prison Friday for beating young Roman draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in a way that contributed to his death in custody after being picked up for a minor drugs offence in October 2009. The two officers, Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D'Alessandro, were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su