2 cops get 13 yrs for Cucchi beating

ROME, MAY 7 - Two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 13 years each in prison Friday for beating young Roman draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in a way that contributed to his death in custody after being picked up for a minor drugs offence in October 2009. The two officers, Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D'Alessandro, were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. (ANSA).