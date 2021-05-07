Venerdì 07 Maggio 2021 | 15:47

TURIN
Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin

PARMA
Worker crushed to death by feed container near Parma

ROME
Rome mural shows Mourinho 'The Special One' riding Vespa

ROME
CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

ROME
Regions improving, none at high COVID risk

ROME
Curfew could be changed on May 16 says Di Maio

ROME
Vibo Valentia named Italian Book Capital 2021

ROME
96,000 mums with small kids lost jobs in pandemic - STC

SASSARI
Farmer shot in face and dies near Sassari

PALERMO
Miracle we survived - trawler skipper hurt by Libya fire

ROME
COVID: Italy's Rt number rises from 0.85 to 0.89

De Laurentiis punta tutto sul Bari: "Inizia una guerra, voglio uomini veri"

MateraTragedia sul lavoro
Schiacciato da contenitore mangimi: operaio di Montalbano Jonico muore a Parma

Foggianel foggiano
Monte S.Angelo, chi ha soccorso fratello boss Ricucci, ferito a colpi di pistola? Ricerche in corso

BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, busta con proiettili e minacce a capo Urbanistica

BatCriminalità
Canosa, i poliziotti arrestano 24enne per detenzione di sostanze stupefacenti

Tarantoil fattaccio
Grottaglie, aggrediscono un conoscente: denunciati dalla Polizia di Stato

BariL'operazione
Corato, carabinieri confiscano beni per 4,5 mln di euro a pluripregiudicato

LecceLa decisione
Lecce, ok alla valorizzazione di Palazzo Scarciglia

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, ultimi giorni in arancione

TURIN, MAY 7 - A 50-year-old Italian security guard shot his wife to death in Turin on Friday, local sources said. The man, who has not yet been named, fired several shots into her body. The femicide happened in their flat in the centre of the northwestern Italian city. The man has been arrested. (ANSA).

