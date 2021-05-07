Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin
TURIN
07 Maggio 2021
TURIN, MAY 7 - A 50-year-old Italian security guard shot his wife to death in Turin on Friday, local sources said. The man, who has not yet been named, fired several shots into her body. The femicide happened in their flat in the centre of the northwestern Italian city. The man has been arrested. (ANSA).
