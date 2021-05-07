Worker crushed to death by feed container near Parma

Security guard shoots wife to death in Turin
PARMA, MAY 7 - A worker was crushed to death by an animal-feed container at a feed plant near Parma on Thursday evening, local sources said Friday. The container, weighing several hundreds kilos, hit the man full on t he head, crushing him and killing him instantly. The accident happened at Sorbolo, a small town south of Parma. It was the fourth workplace death in Italy this week including that of a 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old son near Prato, spurring calls to up workplace safety. (ANSA).
