Rome mural shows Mourinho 'The Special One' riding Vespa

ROME
07 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 7 - A piece of street art has already appeared in Rome hailing José Mourinho by his self-awarded tag of The Special One just days after the ex-Inter, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Porto and Spurs boss replaced Paulo Fonseca at the helm of the Giallorossi. The mural by Roman street artist Harry Greb has been placed in the working-class Testaccio quarter, close to its historic Roma Club. The Portuguese coach, who won the treble with Inter in 2010, is shown riding a personalised Vespa emblazoned with 'Specialone' and wearing a Roma scarf. Mourinho 'liked' the mural on Instagram. (ANSA).
