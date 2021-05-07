CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

ROME, MAY 7 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday rejected an appeal by 2008 Olympic 50k walk champ Alex Schwazer against his doping ban. Schwazer, 36, had asked the CAS for provisional measures enabling him to take part in this year's Olympics on the basis of an Italian judge's ruling that cleared him of doping and ruled that the World Athletics Federation and the World Anti-Doping Agency had acted improperly in his case. Schwazer's lawyer Gerhard Brandstaetter said his client would now await a ruling from the Swiss federal tribunal, which "is the only thing that can really unblock the situation". He said they expected the tribunal to rule "in a matter of hours". (ANSA).