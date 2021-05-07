Farmer shot in face and dies near Sassari

Regions improving, none at high COVID risk
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test. Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi Imminenti le vaccinazioni under 60
Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri
SASSARI
07 Maggio 2021
SASSARI, MAY 7 - A 77-year-old sheep farmer was shot in the face and died near Sassari on Sardinia late Thursday evening, sources said Friday. Francesco Dossena was hit in the face by a rifle shot on his farm at Nule. His sons found his body in his sheep pen. An autopsy has been ordered. Police said the case was not linked to a series of shootings in the area recently. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su