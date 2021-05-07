Farmer shot in face and dies near Sassari

SASSARI, MAY 7 - A 77-year-old sheep farmer was shot in the face and died near Sassari on Sardinia late Thursday evening, sources said Friday. Francesco Dossena was hit in the face by a rifle shot on his farm at Nule. His sons found his body in his sheep pen. An autopsy has been ordered. Police said the case was not linked to a series of shootings in the area recently. (ANSA).