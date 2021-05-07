96,000 mums with small kids lost jobs in pandemic - STC

ROME, MAY 7 - Some 96,000 Italian mothers with small children have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Save The Children said Friday urging government action to help them. This was out of a total of 249,000 women who were left jobless by the emergency, STC said. Four out of five of the mothers who are now unemployed have children under the age of five, the report said. The report confirmed a wide north-south gap in terms of mothers' jobs. Campania and Calabria came bottom in the rankings, with the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano leading the way as usual. The top two were followed by Val d'Aosta, which leapfrogged Emilia-Romagna into third place in the standings. (ANSA).