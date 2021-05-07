Vibo Valentia named Italian Book Capital 2021

ROME, MAY 7 - The Calabrian city of Vibo Valentia has been named the first ever Italian Book Capital, for 2021, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced on Friday. Vibo beat Ariano Arpino, Caltanisetta, Campobasso, Cesena and Pontremoli. The Calabrian city won because "it has distinguished itself for the quality of the initiatives presented, set out clearly, in which rigour and enthusiasm have been combined," Franceschini said. He said the winning idea had been "to make books enter people's lives in a very powerful way. "We are certain that this concept will be translated into virtuous behavior destined to leave a lasting mark". Vibo Mayor Maria Limardo said "I have never been so excited. We are making great progress to redeem our community, because we have always come last in all the standings and we have to be proud that we are now top...because our city is a beautiful city, rich, full of heritage, full of extraordinary beauty, but above all full of so many beautiful people who read, who write, who are aware and identify with their home town". (ANSA).