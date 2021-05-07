COVID: Italy's Rt number rises from 0.85 to 0.89

ROME, MAY 7 - Italy's Rt COVID contagion number has risen from 0.85 to 0.89 in the weekly monitoring of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), they said Friday. But the incidence of COVID is down to 127 from 146 last week, they said. No region is high-risk in the weekly monitoring, for the second straight week. Italy's colour-coded regional COVID classifications are set to improve on the basis of the new figures. Italy will become even more a low-to-moderate yellow zone and no region will be high-risk red as Val d'Aosta turns from red to orange. Calabria, Puglia and Basilicata, meanwhile, are set to go from orange to yellow. Italy will probably have only two orange regions, Sicily and Val d'Aosta, while it is still uncertain whether Sardinia will stay orange. The colour changes come into effect next Monday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza will issue ordinances to this effect later Friday. (ANSA).