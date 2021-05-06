COVID: 11,807 new cases, 258 more victims

ROME, MAY 6 - There have been 11,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 258 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 10,585 new cases and 267 more victims Wednesday. Some 324,640 more tests have been done, compared to 327,169 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.4% from 3.2% to 3.6%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 60, and hospital admissions by 653. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,082,198, and the death toll 122,263. The currently positive are 402,802 (-4,327 on Wednesday), and the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,557,133 (+15,867). There are 383,627 people in domestic isolation (-3,614). (ANSA).