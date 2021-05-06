Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021 | 18:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 11,807 new cases, 258 more victims

COVID: 11,807 new cases, 258 more victims

 
PALERMO
Libya: Italian trawler machine-gunned, captain hurt

Libya: Italian trawler machine-gunned, captain hurt

 
ROME

Vaccines global good, knock down obstacles - Draghi

 
ROME
Over 50s can book jabs from Monday - Figliuolo

Over 50s can book jabs from Monday - Figliuolo

 
MILAN
MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

 
ROME
Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

 
CATANZARO
200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

 
ROME
Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

 
ASTI
Man found guilty of killing top chef in 2000

Man found guilty of killing top chef in 2000

 
ROME
UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

 
BRUXELLES
Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatL'iniziativa
Barletta, i militari del «Torino» donano sangue per l'Avis

Barletta, i militari del «Torino» donano sangue per l'Avis

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lequile, la festa della mamma con le piantine di “Genitori e Poi”

Lequile, la festa della mamma con le piantine di “Genitori e Poi”

 
BariLa spiaggia pubblica
Bari, dopo l'interdittiva antimafia un nuovo gestore per Torre Quetta

Bari, dopo l'interdittiva antimafia un nuovo gestore per Torre Quetta

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Satriano di Lucania, valorizzati a fini turistici i 140 murales

Satriano di Lucania, valorizzati a fini turistici i 140 murales

 
TarantoLa città invivibile
Taranto, gira tra auto con una sfera in metallo50enne denunciato dalla Polizia di Stato

Taranto, gira tra auto con una sfera in metallo
50enne denunciato dalla Polizia di Stato

 
FoggiaL'emergenza
Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

 
MateraVerso l'estate
Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

 

i più letti

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri 

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test (7,3%). Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 877 nuovi casi su quasi 12mila test.  Altri 27 decessi, continua il calo dei contagi - Imminenti le vaccinazioni under 60 

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

PALERMO

Libya: Italian trawler machine-gunned, captain hurt

Fishing off Benghazi

Libya: Italian trawler machine-gunned, captain hurt

PALERMO, MAY 6 - A trawler from the Mazara del Vallo fishing fleet in Sicily was machine-gunned by a Libyan motorboat Thursday and its captain wounded, the captain's son told ANSA. He said he did not yet know the condition of his father, Giuseppe Giacalone. The Aliseo trawler was fishing off Benghazi. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it