Libya: Italian trawler machine-gunned, captain hurt

PALERMO
06 Maggio 2021
PALERMO, MAY 6 - A trawler from the Mazara del Vallo fishing fleet in Sicily was machine-gunned by a Libyan motorboat Thursday and its captain wounded, the captain's son told ANSA. He said he did not yet know the condition of his father, Giuseppe Giacalone. The Aliseo trawler was fishing off Benghazi. (ANSA).
