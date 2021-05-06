Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021 | 16:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

 
ROME
Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

 
CATANZARO
200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

 
ROME
Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

 
ASTI
Man found guilty of killing top chef in 2000

Man found guilty of killing top chef in 2000

 
ROME
UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

 
BRUXELLES
Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

 
ROME
Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

 
ROME
Monica Bellucci to get career David di Donatello

Monica Bellucci to get career David di Donatello

 
ROME
ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS

ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS

 
PESCARA
Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa provocazione
Bari, tavolini all'aperto? Sulla pista ciclabile

Bari, tavolini all'aperto? Sulla pista ciclabile

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Satriano di Lucania, valorizzati a fini turistici i 140 murales

Satriano di Lucania, valorizzati a fini turistici i 140 murales

 
TarantoLa città invivibile
Taranto, gira tra auto con una sfera in metallo50enne denunciato dalla Polizia di Stato

Taranto, gira tra auto con una sfera in metallo
50enne denunciato dalla Polizia di Stato

 
FoggiaL'emergenza
Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

 
Leccericorsi bocciati
Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

 
BatSolidarietà
Andria, muore e dona le corneeil buon cuore di Vito

Andria, muore e dona le cornee
il buon cuore di Vito

 
MateraVerso l'estate
Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

 

i più letti

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri 

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

MILAN

MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

Net operating result best for three years says Tuscan lender

MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

MILAN, MAY 6 - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Italy's fourth-largest bank, on Thursday posted first-quarter profits of 119 million euros compared to a 239 million euro loss in the same quarter last year. The Tuscan lender said its capital position was more solid than that estimated in its capital plan, "with an excess capital, at the Tier 1 level, of more than 0.7 billion euros with respect to a shortfall of 0.3 billion predicted in the plan". The net operating result of 203 million euros, 26 more than the last quarter of last year, "is the highest quarterly result in the last three years", it said. The world's oldest bank, founded as a pawnbroker in 1472, MPS has been troubled in recent years and has had two government bailouts, one in 2013 and another in 2017. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it