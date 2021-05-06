Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
06 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 6 - The Lega Serie A said Thursday that it has reached a deal for Cryptocurrency Platform Crypto.com to sponsor the Italian Cup final between Juventus and Atalanta in Reggio Emilia on May 19. "We are extremely proud to announce this prestigious partnership with Crypto.com, a leading company in the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs," said Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo. "We are the first football league in the world to sign an agreement in this new market which is extremely innovative and relevant not only for sports fans, where other world-class leagues such as the NBA have been operating in recent months. "In this way Lega Serie A aims to expand its target audience and continues the international growth of the brand, always looking to the future and innovation". The partnership is expected to go beyond the Cup final, a statement said A special commemorative NFT collection will be made available including the official trophy and match highlights . (ANSA).
