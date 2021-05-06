200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

CATANZARO, MAY 6 - Italian police on Thursday seized 200 million euros in assets from three Catanzaro businessmen believed to be linked to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. Antonio Lobello and his sons Giuseppe and Daniele were arrested in March on suspicion of falsely claiming goods, money laundering, and self-money laundering. Giuseppe Lobello was also charged with extortion and external complicity in mafia association. The preventive seizure of goods and assets was ordered by the Catanzaro court's prevention measures section. 'Ndrangheta, which has long expanded from Calabria to most of the rest of the world, is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade. (ANSA).