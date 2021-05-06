Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021 | 16:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

MPS Q1 profit 119 mn

 
ROME
Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

Italian Cup final sponsored by cryptocurrency platform

 
CATANZARO
200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

200 mn in 'Ndrangheta-linked assets seized

 
ROME
Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

 
ASTI
Man found guilty of killing top chef in 2000

Man found guilty of killing top chef in 2000

 
ROME
UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

 
BRUXELLES
Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

 
ROME
Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

 
ROME
Monica Bellucci to get career David di Donatello

Monica Bellucci to get career David di Donatello

 
ROME
ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS

ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS

 
PESCARA
Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa provocazione
Bari, tavolini all'aperto? Sulla pista ciclabile

Bari, tavolini all'aperto? Sulla pista ciclabile

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Satriano di Lucania, valorizzati a fini turistici i 140 murales

Satriano di Lucania, valorizzati a fini turistici i 140 murales

 
TarantoLa città invivibile
Taranto, gira tra auto con una sfera in metallo50enne denunciato dalla Polizia di Stato

Taranto, gira tra auto con una sfera in metallo
50enne denunciato dalla Polizia di Stato

 
FoggiaL'emergenza
Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

 
Leccericorsi bocciati
Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

 
BatSolidarietà
Andria, muore e dona le corneeil buon cuore di Vito

Andria, muore e dona le cornee
il buon cuore di Vito

 
MateraVerso l'estate
Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

 

i più letti

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri 

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

ROME

Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

Salvini's League has been trying to block Zan bill

Centre-right to present alternative homophobia bill

ROME, MAY 6 - A bill against homophobia backed by several centre-right parties and proposed by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and Matteo Salvini's League is set to be presented shortly, FI Senator Licia Ronzulli said Thursday. The draft legislation is an alternative to the so-called Zan bill, which features measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.. The Zan bill is being backed by several other parties, including the centre-left Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement (M5S). The League has tried to block it, describing the bill as "divisive and ideological" and arguing it could hamper freedom of expression. The Zan bill's backers say this is not true, arguing the text has safeguards to ensure that, for example, Catholic politicians can still publicly say they think homosexuality is sinful. "Our bill against homo/transphobia is almost ready," said Ronzulli, the head of the parliamentary commission on childhood and adolescence. "I think it will be presented soon and when I say soon, I mean within minutes". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it