Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021 | 14:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

UniCredit posts Q1 profits far above forecasts

 
BRUXELLES
Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

 
ROME
Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

Exclude no one says pope on Refugees Day

 
ROME
Monica Bellucci to get career David di Donatello

Monica Bellucci to get career David di Donatello

 
ROME
ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS

ICU occupancy rate falls to 26% - AGENAS

 
PESCARA
Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

Swimmer, 13, moves to Rome due to COVID and sets records

 
NAPLES
Man, 36, arrested in killing of woman, 33, near Naples

Man, 36, arrested in killing of woman, 33, near Naples

 
MODENA
Cold case reopened after woman's bones found near Modena

Cold case reopened after woman's bones found near Modena

 
ROME
Italian fighter for pro-Russian groups in Ukraine arrested

Italian fighter for pro-Russian groups in Ukraine arrested

 
BERGAMO
Worker dies near Bergamo in week's 3rd workplace accident

Worker dies near Bergamo in week's 3rd workplace accident

 
ROME
Italy was right about COVID intervention - von der Leyen

Italy was right about COVID intervention - von der Leyen

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'emergenza
Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

 
Leccericorsi bocciati
Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

 
PotenzaCovid
Potenza, tutti in coda per il vaccino

Potenza, tutti in coda per il vaccino

 
BariVolontariato
I cani randagi del Kosovo cercano casa a Bari

I cani randagi del Kosovo cercano casa a Bari

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

 
Tarantoa Taranto
Ex Ilva, denuncia Usb per irregolarità in manutenzione in area Agglomerato

Ex Ilva, denuncia Usb per irregolarità in manutenzione in area Agglomerato

 
BatSolidarietà
Andria, muore e dona le corneeil buon cuore di Vito

Andria, muore e dona le cornee
il buon cuore di Vito

 
MateraVerso l'estate
Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

 

i più letti

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Addio a Nick Kamen, modello e cantautore britannico: innamorato di Bari e del Petruzzelli

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 nuovi positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri 

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Puglia in zona gialla? Si decide entro venerdì

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

Morto a Lecce il pentito Filocamo

BRUXELLES

Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

Italo-Trenitalia competition is positive says ESPON study

Bologna-Milan high-speed line 'more pipeline than backbone'

BRUXELLES, 06 MAG - The Milan-Bologna high-speed rail line has transformed mobility, operating as "an accelerator for national connectivity", according to a research project called Imagine, carried out within the framework of the ESPON programme, which is specialized in examining EU regional policies.. It has also produced "small improvements" at the interregional level, while making the infrastructure resemble more "a pipeline than a backbone" as far as local transport is concerned. "The high-speed corridor has had a significant effect on various elements of mobility," the researchers write, with positive effects on journey times between the provincial capitals, reduced on average to 60 minutes, and on passenger flows. Although there are no data on this last element, the fact that commuting has increased can be deduced from the number of daily trains trips, which have doubled since 2008, and an improvement in occupancy rates. "The extra capacity of this corridor created by the new train line, coupled with the potential high demand, explains the successful experience of the competition" between rail operators Italo and Trenitalia, a competition that has "amplified the positive effects of the train line", the researchers say. "The only negative effect that has been observed is the loss of connectivity between the intermediate cities, which the new high-speed station at Reggio Emilia has only slightly improved". In other words, the Milan-Bologna high-speed train line has contributed to reinforcing the short and long-distance routes between the main cities, while weakening medium-distance ones and those for intermediate cities, the researchers explain. The high-speed corridor has, therefore, produced a "hierarchization of some cities at the expense of others", functioning as "a pipeline" rather than as a "backbone". "One can't say that the high-speed line has reduced regional mobility, but it can be said that regions have not paid sufficient attention to interregional mobility," explains Paolo Beria, who teaches transport economics at Milan Polytechnic and took part in the research. "They should plan with each other and with Trenitalia. "In a highly connected urban area like the one between Milan and Bologna, with highly dynamic mobility over tens of kilometres, you need a service that is regional," Beria concludes. "Trains have to be frequent, relatively cheap, and travellers must be able to buy a ticket just before the journey. "Even for commuters, success is linked more to the success of Milan and Bologna than to the high-speed corridor". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it